Cameron is starting in right field and batting ninth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Cameron was on the bench for two of the last three contests but will return to the lineup Saturday. The youngster is struggling in his first taste of the majors, as he's gone just 2-for-28 with 11 strikeouts through his first nine games, but the Tigers figure to be patient with the 23-year-old as they plan for 2021 and beyond.