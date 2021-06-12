Cameron went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Friday agains the White Sox that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

He took closer Liam Hendriks deep to the opposite field for his first career home run in the majors. Cameron has one home run and one steal in six plate appearances after putting up impressive numbers at Triple-A. Particularly noteworthy is the fact he logged a 17.6 percent strikeout rate while hitting .338/.400/.558 with two home runs and three steals in 18 games for the Mud Hens. If he continues to perform capably, there should be playing time available, and his combination of power and speed could move the needle in deeper roto leagues.