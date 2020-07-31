Cameron (undisclosed) has been cleared to work out and has joined the TIgers' secondary camp in Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cameron was absent for the entirety of summer camp for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear whether or not he was able to stay in some approximation of game shape while away from the team. The outfielder hasn't exactly conquered Triple-A, having struggled to a .214/.321/.370 line for Toledo in 135 games over the past two seasons, but the lack of minor-league games this season could lead to him making his big-league debut nonetheless.