Cameron is on the COVID-19 injured list but is just days away from completing his "rehab," Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The giveaway that Cameron is on the COVID-19 IL is that the Tigers' 40-man roster is currently at 41 players; players on the COVID-19 IL do not count as being on the 40-man roster. Once he's healthy, it's possible Cameron could make his MLB debut this season, as the Tigers may want to evaluate him against MLB pitching.