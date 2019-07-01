Tigers' Daz Cameron: Dealing with illness
Cameron has been away from the team for two days due to illness and remains out of the starting lineup for Monday's Triple-A game, Brian Buckey of The Toledo Blade reports.
This doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Cameron, who returned to the team Monday despite being held out of the starting nine. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
