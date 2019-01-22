Tigers' Daz Cameron: Earns invite to spring training
Cameron was invited to the Tigers' big-league camp Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cameron, one of the team's top prospects, will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in front of the Tigers' brass during spring training. The 22-year-old climbed from High-A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo in 2018, hitting a combined .264/.343/.406 with eight homers and 24 stolen bases in 126 games at all three stops. While Cameron figures to open the 2019 campaign back at Triple-A, he should get the call sometime over the summer if he holds his own at the highest level of the minors.
