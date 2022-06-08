Cameron will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Cameron will pick up his fifth start in six games Wednesday, including his second straight turn in center field. Meanwhile, Derek Hill is on the bench for the second straight contest and appears to have lost hold of a regular role in the wake of Austin Meadows' return from the 10-day injured list. Cameron, who went 1-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's 5-3 win, should get the chance to work alongside Meadows and Willi Castro as the Tigers' primary outfielders until Robbie Grossman (neck) is back from the IL.