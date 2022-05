Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 16, Cameron has produced a modest .542 OPS, but that hasn't stopped manager A.J. Hinch from giving the outfielder steady playing time. Cameron will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, this time manning right field in place of Robbie Grossman, who is serving as Detroit's designated hitter.