Cameron went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Cameron has only appeared in 10 games for the Tigers but he's been good when given a chance, as he now has a .917 OPS and nine RBI. While the team has been platooning Cameron and Akil Baddoo in center field, they both started in Thursday's game. The 32-43 Tigers figure to give plenty of opportunities to young players the rest of the way, so Cameron should have the chance to build on his good start.