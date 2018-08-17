Cameron was moved up to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The promotion is the second one of the season for the 21-year-old outfielder, acquired last season as part of the the Justin Verlander trade. The call-up was well-earned, as he hit .285/.367/.470 with five homers and 12 steals in 53 games for Double-A Erie, even better numbers than he posted for High-A Lakeland at the beginning of the year. He also cut his strikeout rate from 28.0 percent to 23.5 percent, while keeping a high walk rate (11.1 percent). He'll get the chance to keep the momentum going at the highest level of the minors and has a good shot to reach the big leagues at some point in 2019.

