Tigers' Daz Cameron: Heads to Triple-A
Cameron was moved up to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
The promotion is the second one of the season for the 21-year-old outfielder, acquired last season as part of the the Justin Verlander trade. The call-up was well-earned, as he hit .285/.367/.470 with five homers and 12 steals in 53 games for Double-A Erie, even better numbers than he posted for High-A Lakeland at the beginning of the year. He also cut his strikeout rate from 28.0 percent to 23.5 percent, while keeping a high walk rate (11.1 percent). He'll get the chance to keep the momentum going at the highest level of the minors and has a good shot to reach the big leagues at some point in 2019.
More News
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Records second four-hit outing of 2018•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Slugs two homers Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Hits in five straight games to begin season•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Will start season at High-A•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Adjusting quickly to new organization•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart