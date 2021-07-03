Cameron is not starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Despite Chicago starting southpaw Dallas Keuchel, Detroit will go with left-handed bat Akil Baddoo in center field, which pushes Cameron to the bench after two straight starts. Baddoo has five hits in his last 10 at-bats, so the team likely just wants to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Cameron should work his way back into the starting nine soon, potentially alongside Baddoo, as manager A.J. Hinch has been willing to play the two young outfielders together rather than in a strict platoon.