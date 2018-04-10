Cameron has a single hit in each of his five games so far this season with High-A Lakeland, to go along with three walks, two runs, an RBI and a steal.

No multi-hit performances yet for the 21-year-old, but it's nice to see him hit consistently. Cameron, the son of former MLB player Mike Cameron and part of the Tigers' return in last summer's Justin Verlander trade, is in his first year at the High-A level. The team will likely want to see him perform well at Lakeland for a while before moving him up the organizational ladder.