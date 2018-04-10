Tigers' Daz Cameron: Hits in five straight games to begin season
Cameron has a single hit in each of his five games so far this season with High-A Lakeland, to go along with three walks, two runs, an RBI and a steal.
No multi-hit performances yet for the 21-year-old, but it's nice to see him hit consistently. Cameron, the son of former MLB player Mike Cameron and part of the Tigers' return in last summer's Justin Verlander trade, is in his first year at the High-A level. The team will likely want to see him perform well at Lakeland for a while before moving him up the organizational ladder.
More News
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Will start season at High-A•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Adjusting quickly to new organization•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Heading to Detroit•
-
Astros' Daz Cameron: Scorching of late at Low-A•
-
Astros' Daz Cameron: Smacks two doubles Tuesday•
-
Astros' Daz Cameron: Will miss rest of season•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...