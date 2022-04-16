site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Joins active roster
Cameron was recalled by the Tigers on Friday.
Cameron will replace starting pitcher Casey Mize, who landed on the injured list with a sprained right elbow. His stay on the roster may be a brief one, as Derek Hill (hamstring) could return soon. Cameron has hit just .194/.259/.325 through 52 career major-league games.
