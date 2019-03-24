Cameron went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Cameron was reassigned to minor-league camp 10 days ago, but he continued to make a good impression Sunday and now has a .357/.438/.786 slash line through 28 spring at-bats. The 22-year-old advanced from High-A to Triple-A in a productive 2018 campaign, and he could make his MLB debut at some point this season, as current Detroit center field options JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook aren't the most imposing roadblocks.

