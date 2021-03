Cameron (elbow) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Phillies, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Cameron has been brought along slowly this spring due to the elbow injury he suffered during Winter League, but he took his first two at-bats of the spring Friday and will be in the lineup for the first time a day later. Cameron will be eased into action as the designated hitter, but it should not be long before he is back in his customary spot in the outfield.