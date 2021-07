Cameron (toe) will be unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday, and he may be placed on the injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Even if Cameron's sprained toe, which he suffered pregame Monday, isn't too severe, he could move to the IL and return after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has gone 5-for-28 in his last 10 games. If Cameron does end up on the IL, Akil Baddoo figures to start every game for the Tigers leading up to the break.