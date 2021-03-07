Cameron (elbow) will take live batting practice next week and could get into a game as a designated hitter by the end of the week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cameron has been dealing with a right elbow issue since before camp began. While he's expected to start hitting soon, he's not yet cleared to play the outfield. Cameron was already facing a potentially difficult battle to claim an Opening Day roster spot after posting a .483 OPS in his 17-game debut last season, and the lost practice time this spring can't help his chances even if he's fully cleared to play soon.