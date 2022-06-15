Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Cameron has yet to clear MLB's COVID-19-related protocols and is without a timeline to rejoin the big club, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

When Cameron was placed on the COVID-19 injured list last Friday, Hinch noted that the outfielder didn't test positive for the virus and was instead ruled out for the next five days due to contact-tracing-related reasons. Because Cameron isn't eligible to rejoin the team five days later, he's seemingly since tested positive for the virus and will need more time off than expected before being activated. Hinch noted that Cameron will require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to coming off the IL, and it's possible that the 25-year-old may be optioned to Triple-A Toledo once reinstated now that Victor Reyes has taken over as the Tigers' No. 4 outfielder.