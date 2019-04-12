Tigers' Daz Cameron: Off to hot start at Triple-A
Cameron is slashing .296/.412/.481 through his first 27 at-bats of the season at Triple-A Toledo with a home run and a stolen base.
Cameron had a nice spring training with a .357/.438/.786 line across 16 games in big-league camp, and he's carried over that success into the start of his Triple-A season. After advancing from High-A to Triple-A during a strong 2018 campaign, the 22-year-old outfielder could be ready to make his MLB debut sometime this summer if he keeps up this type of performance.
