Cameron was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
The 24-year-old missed the first couple weeks of camp with an elbow injury and was unable to crack the Opening Day roster. Cameron made his big-league debut for the Tigers last season and posted a .193/.220/.263 slash line in 59 plate appearances, and he's a strong bet to return to the majors at some point in 2021.
