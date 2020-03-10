Play

Cameron was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

This move was inevitable, as Cameron has been unable to master Triple-A over the past two seasons. The Tigers will hope he fares better in his age-23 season, and as a member of the 40-man roster, he will probably make his big-league debut this summer unless he is awful for the Mud Hens.

