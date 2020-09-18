site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Out of Friday
RotoWire Staff
Cameron is not in the lineup Friday against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cameron is 1-for-27 through his first eight big-league appearances and will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Harold Castro starts in right field for the Tigers.
