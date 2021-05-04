Cameron was placed on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right wrist, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cameron may have picked up the injury while playing at the Tigers' alternate training site over the past few weeks after he failed to crack the Opening Day roster. A formal target date for Cameron's return to game action hasn't been established, but Jason Beck of MLB.com relays that the Tigers anticipate the outfielder will be ready to play in a couple of weeks.