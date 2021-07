Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cameron sustained a toe injury prior to Monday's game against the Rangers, and the issue will keep him sidelined until after the All-Star break. Akil Baddoo should serve as the primary center fielder in Cameron's absence, while Niko Goodrum (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.