Tigers' Daz Cameron: Placed on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Due to privacy concerns, the Tigers can't confirm whether or not Cameron's absence is due to COVID-19. It's unclear when he's expected to return to the field.
