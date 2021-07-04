Cameron went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Cameron was limited to a bench role Saturday, but he was able to snap an 0-for-12 skid in his return to the starting nine Sunday. The outfielder's recent slump has dropped his slash line to .207/.270/.397 through 63 plate appearances. He's a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts with three home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in 18 games, but he'll need to be more consistent at the plate to avoid losing playing time in Detroit's outfield.