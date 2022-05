Cameron will start in right field and bat eighth in the first game Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Cameron will be making his sixth consecutive start and looks like he could get the chance to play regularly against both left- and right-handed pitching following Robbie Grossman's (neck) placement on the 10-day injured list Monday. Through 36 plate appearances with Detroit this season, Cameron is slashing a woeful .156/.250/.156.