Cameron went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Making his fifth start in the last six games, Cameron was effective from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. He's only batting .232 overall, though the outfielder has upped that to .333 over his past five appearances. Cameron has some tools, and he's worth at least a look in fantasy while he's seeing playing time and performing consistently at the plate.