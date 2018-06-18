Tigers' Daz Cameron: Promoted to Double-A
Cameron was promoted to Double-A Erie on Monday.
The 21-year-old outfielder, who was acquired in the Justin Verlander trade with Houston, posted a .259/.346/.370 slash line with 10 steals in 58 games with High-A Lakeland this season. Cameron will now get his first taste of Double-A competition as he continues his way up the ladder for a Tigers organization in need of some dynamic outfielders. Leonys Martin has been solid in center field, but he's 30 years old and probably not a long term piece, while JaCoby Jones (.228/.274/.388) hasn't provided much from left field.
