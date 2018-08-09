Tigers' Daz Cameron: Records second four-hit outing of 2018
Cameron went 4-for-6 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs for Double-A Erie in its 18-1 win over Portland on Wednesday.
The four-hit night was Cameron's second of the season and first since his June 18 promotion from High-A Lakeland. The 21-year-old earned the callup after posting a respectable enough 109 wRC+ at Erie, but he's bolstered his outlook in dynasty formats by developing into one of the best hitters in the Eastern League since arriving on the circuit. Through 46 games with Erie, the outfielder has slashed .316/.393/.523 with 21 extra-base hits while going 12-for-17 on stolen-base attempts. A .400 BABIP has certainly aided Cameron's success, but he has also created his own good fortune by reducing his strikeout rate from 28 percent in the Florida State League to 22.4 percent at Double-A.
