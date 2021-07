Cameron was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rangers with a sprained great right toe.

The 24-year-old was slated to start in center field and bat sixth, but he'll now be held out due to a toe sprain. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Cameron suffered the injury pregame when he collided with the outfield wall while tracking flyballs. He should be considered day-to-day as the injury is evaluated.