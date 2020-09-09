Cameron was recalled by the Tigers and is starting in right field while batting seventh Wednesday against the Brewers.

The son of former big leaguer Mike Cameron, Daz is a similar player, offering above-average raw power and plus speed that aids him on the bases and while patrolling the outfield -- he can play all three spots. Cameron stalled in two seasons at Triple-A and was slowed this summer after contracting COVID-19, but since he is already on the 40-man roster, it's not surprising that the Tigers want to see what he looks like against big-league pitching over the final two-plus weeks. Even when he has struggled with strikeouts, Cameron has taken his walks in the minors, so he could chip in some steals down the stretch even if he struggles to do damage at the plate.