Cameron (illness) started in center field and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday in Triple-A Toledo's 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Cameron's inclusion in the Toledo lineup suggests he's shaken the ailment that had kept him idle for the previous three days. The 22-year-old is slashing just .229/.320/.408 and has posted an 8-for-15 success rate on stolen-base attempts through 70 games at Triple-A this season, effectively shutting down any talk of an impending promotion to the big leagues.