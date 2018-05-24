Tigers' Daz Cameron: Slugs two homers Wednesday
Cameron went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs for High-A Lakeland in its 8-4 win over Palm Beach on Wednesday.
Cameron displayed decent pop with 51 extra-base hits over stints with two different Low-A affiliates in 2017, but his power contributions have been more rare as he has made the transition to the Florida State League. Prior to his two-homer outburst Wednesday, the 21-year-old went deep just once in his first 162 plate appearances of the season. On a more encouraging note, Cameron has at least continued to draw walks at a steady rate (12.2 BB%), keeping his on-base percentage and a respectable .373 for the campaign.
