Cameron is starting in right field and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Akil Baddoo is starting in center field and batting first, but the Tigers seem to be getting more comfortable with starting both young outfielders after they worked in a platoon initially. That makes the Detroit outfield a bit more crowded, as Nomar Mazara, Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase are also jockeying for playing time. With the 33-44 Tigers looking more toward the future, the 24-year-old Cameron will likely continue to receive ample opportunities the rest of the season.