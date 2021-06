Cameron is starting in center field and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Cameron will start for the second straight time to wrap up the weekend series, and he also homered off the bench in Friday's game. The 24-year-old has a chance to carve out a bigger role in Detroit with Derek Hill (shoulder) on the injured list and JaCoby Jones optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Akil Baddoo will also be in the mix for outfield playing time, but he is out of the lineup Sunday.