Cameron is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.

With Framber Valdez on the bump for Houston, Cameron gets the nod in center with Akil Baddoo hitting the bench. The two outfielders have formed a platoon lately, though they did both start in the team's last game Thursday. Cameron should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers, but Baddoo may force him out of the lineup against right-handed starters, unless Detroit continues to start them both.