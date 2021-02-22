Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that Cameron remains limited due to the right elbow injury he sustained while playing in Puerto Rico during the offseason, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch noted that while Cameron is taking part in team meetings along with batting and running drills, the 24-year-old has not yet been cleared to resume a full throwing program. Cameron isn't believed to have experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the injury, so the Tigers are seemingly just ramping him up gradually in the early stages of spring training. Cameron should be back to full health by Opening Day, but the elbow injury may be enough to keep him from the outside looking in for the Tigers' starting center field job.