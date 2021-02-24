Cameron (elbow) was tracking pitches but not swinging Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cameron has been limited to begin spring training due to a right elbow that he sustained while playing in Puerto Rico during the offseason. The 24-year-old hasn't yet resumed a full throwing program, but manager AJ Hinch was hopeful that he'd be able to take batting practice within the coming days. Cameron will likely be back to full speed in time for Opening Day, but he could have to settle for a backup role in the outfield if he doesn't get enough opportunities during spring training.