Cameron went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

He accounted for Detroit's only run of the day, coming home on a Dustin Garneau double after drawing a free pass and swiping second with two outs in the second inning. Cameron was getting the start in center field with southpaw Kris Bubic on the mound for Kansas City, and he could serve on the short side of a platoon with Akil Baddoo for the time being. Some time over the summer, however, top prospect Riley Greene (foot) will claim center for himself once he's healthy and the Tigers decide he's ready for his big-league debut.