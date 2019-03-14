Tigers' Daz Cameron: Time with big club ends
The Tigers reassigned Cameron to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Cameron's long-shot bid for the Tigers' Opening Day roster thus comes to an end, though the highly-regarded outfield prospect looks like a good bet to earn a callup to the big leagues at some point this summer. The 22-year-old tore it up at High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie last season to earn a late promotion to Triple-A Toledo, where he only managed a .211/.246/.316 batting line across 62 plate appearances. He should be better equipped to find more success in his second taste of the International League.
More News
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Records second four-hit outing of 2018•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Slugs two homers Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Hits in five straight games to begin season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...