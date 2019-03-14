The Tigers reassigned Cameron to their minor-league camp Thursday.

Cameron's long-shot bid for the Tigers' Opening Day roster thus comes to an end, though the highly-regarded outfield prospect looks like a good bet to earn a callup to the big leagues at some point this summer. The 22-year-old tore it up at High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie last season to earn a late promotion to Triple-A Toledo, where he only managed a .211/.246/.316 batting line across 62 plate appearances. He should be better equipped to find more success in his second taste of the International League.

