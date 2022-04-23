site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Daz Cameron: To serve as 29th man Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Cameron joined the Tigers as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He has 12 strikeouts in seven games at Triple-A, so Cameron may be up for his glove more than his bat. He is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the twin bill.
