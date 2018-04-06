Tigers' Daz Cameron: Will start season at High-A
Cameron will begin his season at High-A Lakeland, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
A part of the return for Justin Verlander, Cameron reported to Low-A West Michigan last summer after the trade. He only got in 11 plate appearances before the end of year, but he'll now have a full season in the organization. Cameron is perhaps not an elite prospect, but he could be a solid MLB contributor in a few seasons if he continues to develop.
