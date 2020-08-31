The Tigers claimed Rodriguez off waivers Monday and optioned him to their alternate training site.

After being cast off the Giants' 40-man roster last week, Rodriguez will move on to the organization with whom his father -- Hall of Fame catcher Ivan -- played for from 2004 through 2008. The younger Rodriguez looked like he might become a mainstay in the San Francisco rotation after posting a 2.81 ERA over 21 outings (19 starts) as a rookie in 2018, but his effectiveness has waned over the past two seasons. Since that time, Rodriguez has submitted a 5.94 ERA (5.89 FIP) and a 7.3 K-BB% over 103 innings in the majors.