Rodriguez cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
Rodriguez made just two appearances for the Giants this season, giving up six runs on 10 hits over four innings of work, before being waived and claimed by the Tigers. He clearly wasn't a major part of Detroit's plans, as he spent the remainder of the season at the team's alternate training site. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, he's even further from making his Tigers' debut.
