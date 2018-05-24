Tigers' Derek Hill: Back from DL
Hill (knee) was activated from the disabled list and is starting in left field for High-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Hill is back in action for the Flying Tigers after missing the last two weeks with tendinitis in his knee. The 22-year-old will look to turn things around now that he's healthy, as he was hitting just .170/.270/.239 across 25 games with Lakeland before landing on the shelf.
