Hill (elbow) is 5-for-19 (.263) with four extra-base hits and two stolen bases in six games since returning from the disabled list with Low-A West Michigan.

The outfield prospect had been out all season after undergoing elbow surgery last August, but he isn't missing a beat now that he's back in action. There's a lot of swing and miss in his game, but the 21-year-old Hill could climb up the organizational ladder quickly given how much he walks and how successful he is when he attempts steals.