Hill will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Athletics, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After two straight turns in the leadoff spot, Hill will move to the bottom of the order with the Athletics bringing a right-hander (Paul Blackburn) to the hill in the series opener. Even though he'll likely continue to hit eighth or ninth against righties, Hill at least looks like he'll have a clear path to regular starts in center field after the lefty-hitting Akil Baddoo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo earlier Monday.