Hill went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Appearing in his sixth game of the season, Hill delivered his first multi-hit performance. The team recently designated JaCoby Jones for assignment, so there's an opportunity for Hill to earn more regular playing time in center field. His primary competition at the moment seems to be Akil Baddoo, and neither player has a particularly lengthy MLB track record, so they could each get some time for the rebuilding Tigers.