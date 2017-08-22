Hill was promoted to High-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

For a third straight season, Hill opened the year with Low-A West Michigan, but it seems the 22-year-old has finally convinced the Tigers' brass that he's mastered the Midwest League. The outfielder has slashed .285/.367/.444 across 168 plate appearances with West Michigan while picking up 12 steals and flashing highlight-reel defense. It's the latter skill that should help him rise up the organizational ladder, but Hill's paucity of power and meager hit tool won't make him an especially appealing fantasy option if he eventually hits the big leagues.